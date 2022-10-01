Pietermaritzburg’s Savages FC celebrates 140 years

Jonathan Cook

On August 25, 1882 Savages Football Club played their first match, against Hilton College.

And 140 years later the ninth oldest still-functioning football club in the world — and the oldest in Africa — is still going strong, playing out of their “Fortress Savages” headquarters at Collegians Club Pietermaritzburg, where they are one of nine sporting sub-sections at this thriving PMB institution.

On Friday Savages FC celebrated their 140 years with a golf day, dinner and party.

Another major part of the 140-year milestone was the hosting of an Over-50’s KZN Legends tournament at Collegians a few weeks ago, which blossomed into a celebration of all that is good about sporting camaraderie and kinship. In his influential book Soccer through the Years 1862-2002, the first official history of South

African soccer, author Peter Raath writes: “Savages have survived four wars — the Zulu, the Boer and two World Wars — but whether they will continue in the future or get swallowed up like their old Pietermaritzburg neighbours Etceteras and Pirates remains to be seen.” Well, our very own “Savages” of the Pietermaritzburg community then had to withstand the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which some members succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Talking to Ben Hartshorne, a member of the Savages clan over a period of more than 30 years and an avid historian who has delved deeply into The Witness archives — and from whom much of the information here has been gleaned — it is apparent that the club has come achingly close to perishing as a consequence of cataclysmic world events over the past 140 years.

“The minutes of the 2020 AGM reflect on a positive rebuilding stage after the successes we had in the 2019 season, where we registered over 217 juniors and over 45 seniors,” says Ben. “Savages were also at the forefront of creating a Maritzburg Central Area Soccer Stream [MCASS] while over 65 teams entered in the 2019 season.”

Then came Covid and two long years of inactivity. Hartshorne said that despite the threat, the club remained strong and even managed to play a few games when the government relaxed some of the strict rules intermittently. And when the world — and the “People’s Game” at grassroots level — returned to a respectable sense of normality this year, Savages quickly regained lost ground and the club has grown considerably; the juniors in particular have blossomed under the guidance of regular coaching from qualified personnel.

An exciting innovation this year has been the establishment of an over 50’s team, which Hartshorne was instrumental in putting together. Fondly known as the “Savages Pioneers”, the Over 50’s look set to be even bigger and better next year. “Let’s get back to the very beginning,” says Ben. “Although my research did not provide the kind of detail that I as an avid football fan would have loved to learn, the names and places mentioned are indeed true and you can imagine this type of scene back in July 1882.

“The Jerusalem Hotel in Pietermaritzburg. A bar filled with military lads from the Welsh Lancers, 1st Light Horse Regiment, 1st Battalion of the Suffolk Region, the 5th Royal Irish Lancers, and the York and Lancs regiments, amongst others. A rowdy bunch quenching their thirst with whisky and beer by candlelight and kerosene lamp, accompanied by music on the gramophone, the big hit of that time being Gilbert and Sullivan’s None Shall Part Us.

In a somewhat quieter corner, an historic meeting takes place, during which a football club is to compete against other military and civilian teams in the area. After some deliberation the name Savage was chosen with kit colours of black and white. A badge was designed by a Lieutenant G.B. Carbis and it was stipulated that it must include a shield, assegai and a fighting stick.

That was the fragile embryo which has grown into the flagship amateur soccer institution that Savages is today. Hartshorne said that the ravages exacted by World War II on Savages players was arguably the most perilous time in the club’s 140-year history.

“It was impossible to raise a senior side in 1946 and the U16 team was the only one wearing Savages colours. There is no doubt in my mind that Claude Forsyth was the man who saved Savages from dying, and the club grew strong again.”

In 1952 Savages won five trophies. At the beginning of that season the black-and-white jerseys were discarded and the colours were changed to Royal blue shirts, white shorts and red socks, colours that have stood the test of time and remain to this day.

To fast forward and highlight just some of Savages’ more recent successes, in 1994 — possibly Savages most stellar success — we won the-then Smirnoff Cup, a competition that was heralded as the biggest competition of its kind in Africa with 2 500 teams vying for the title of the best amateur team in South Africa.

And in 1995 Savages were the National Soccer League Third Division runners-up behind Bush Bucks of Durban. In 2017 Savages were acknowledged as the oldest surviving football club in Africa and the ninth oldest football club in the World by the Club of Pioneers — an organisation based at Sheffield FC in the UK and known as the first football club in the world.

A last word from Ben: “Yes, we have come a long, long way, survived some terrible times in world history and endured a lot. And our survival is a mark of the kind of player that epitomises the Savages spirit: hard, durable and never-say-die.”