Northern Cape’s Department of Roads and Public Works to dispose of government vehicles

Tirhani Auctioneers to manage the entire online auction.

The Department of Roads and Public Works in the Northern Cape has resolved to dispose of white de-fleet vehicles consisting of, but not limited to, sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, bakkies, double cabs, located at corner Phakamile Mabija and Orpen Street, Kimberly.

The department appointed Tirhani Auctioneers to manage the entire disposal process, including communication, in-loco inspections, marketing, and ultimate disposal using the online auction method.

“An online auction is a transparent, auditable, convenient, and competitive asset disposal process conducted on an internet-based platform. The online auction platform enables prospective buyers to bid online against each other from the comfort of their offices or homes, with the system acting as an invisible auctioneer and regulating bid increments and the entire bidding process with each lot sequentially closing at a given time,” said Dr Tirhani Mabunda, director of Tirhani Auctioneers.

“Bid prices are updated in real time as bidding progresses and the highest bidder wins at the close of the bidding process subject to pre-determined reserve prices. Assistance will be provided to first time online auction users (including those that are computer illiterate) through information booths, workshops, and selected staff members who will educate them on ‘how to register for online auctions’ and ‘how to bid’.”

The online auction is planned to take place mid-March. Bidding opens 12 March at 11am and closes on 13 March at 11am.

Click here to register and bid online or phone 011 608 2280 or email info@tirhani.co.za for more details about the disposal process and assets on auction.

