Chelsea v PSG — The battle to be called a world champion

After weeks of action, it all comes down to one match in New Jersey to get the right to be known as a 'world champion'.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique looks on during a training session ahead of their Fifa Club World Cup final match against Chelsea. Picture: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

One of the perks of winning the Fifa Club World Cup, apart from a shiny trophy and millions of dollars, is that the victors will be able to wear a gold Fifa badge on their shirts that says ‘world champions’ for four years.

The term ‘world champions’ will no doubt be sneered at in certain quarters, given that not all of the best clubs in the world have even taken part in Fifa’s newly-expanded 32-team competition.

On the other hand, in a country like the USA (the Club World Cup hosts this year), where the internal baseball finale is called the World Series, and the NFL and NBA victors tend to be referred to as world champions, the Club World Cup is an intrepid backpacker.

Of the league of nations competing, only two are left, with Paris St Germain (PSG) and Chelsea contesting Sunday’s final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Representing France, and in no small way Qatar, are PSG, the reigning European champions who are the clear favourites to add that very ‘world champions’ badge to their shirt.

Representing England, and in no small way American capitalism, are Chelsea FC, whose expensively assembled squad of young players will hope to do what the rest of Europe has not managed this season — knock Luis Enrique’s PSG off their perch.

Both these sides are not afraid of splashing the cash. PSG have spent close to R50 billion on players since Qatar Sports Investment took over the club in 2011.

But despite bringing in the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, it took an improved team ethic, and none of these ‘Galacticos’ for PSG to win the Uefa Champions League for the first time this season.

Chelsea’s mainly American owners have also spent billions on players since they bought Chelsea in 2022.

At times their transfer strategy has seemed bizarrely scattergun, but last season did see signs of a competitive side emerging under Italian head coach Enzo Maresca.

Still PSG have the form and the comparative quality, so it is not surprising they are priced at 1.73 to win by the latest Betway odds.

Chelsea, at a healthy 4.70, will certainly give better returns for those willing to take a risk, as will the draw, priced at 3.90.

Please note that these Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.