Weather alert: Flooding and light snowfall in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 3 June 2026.

Orange and yellow weather alerts remain in effect for parts of the Eastern and Western Cape as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue on Wednesday, 3 June. Meanwhile, light snow has been forecast for high-lying areas of the Free State and the three Capes.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 3 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and bridges, danger to life due to fast moving streams and rivers, and major roads being closed in the eastern parts of the Garden Route District Municipality in the Western Cape as well as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Koukamma, Kouga, and Sundays River Valley Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Thursday.

An orange level 5 warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall leading to danger to life, flooding and displacements of settlements, and mudslides in the Buffalo City Metro, Makana, Ndlambe, Ngqushwa, Raymond Mhlaba Amahlathi, and Great Kei Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Thursday.

For the Western Cape, Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of settlements, roads, bridges and susceptible areas in places in the Swellendam Local Municipality, the eastern parts of the Central Karoo District Municipality and the western parts of the Garden Route District Municipality until Thursday.

Saws has also issued a yellow Level 4 warning for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels taking on water between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay until Thursday.

The weather service warns of disruptive rainfall under a yellow level 2 warning, which could lead to localised flooding of roads and susceptible areas in the extreme southeastern parts of the Northern Cape, Theewaterskloof and the Langeberg Local Municipalities in the Western Cape and the Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route , Enoch Mgijima, Intsika Yethu, Great Kei and Mnquma Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Thursday.

Small vessels travelling between Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape are at risk of taking on water and capsizing due to level 2 damaging waves. Vessels could also experience difficulty in navigation until Thursday.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive snow leading to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions in the northern high-lying areas in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected over Free State, North West, the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape, and parts of the Eastern Cape. Light snowfall is expected over the high-lying areas of the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 03 June 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool but cloudy and cold to very cold in the south with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread in the extreme south. Snowfalls are expected in the western mountainous areas of the Eastern Cape.#saws pic.twitter.com/whazHWdsGM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 2, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 3 June:

Gauteng:

Fine conditions are expected in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a partly cloudy and cool day, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the east and fine in the northern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest. It will be windy in the western parts.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the west where it will be windy. It will become cloudy in the afternoon in the south.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southeast. No rainfall is expected in the northeastern parts, but light snowfall is expected over the southern high-lying areas.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in the extreme northwestern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy in places and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southeastern parts. Light snowfall is expected over the northern high-lying mountains.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool weather with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east. Snowfall is expected over the high-lying areas in the northeastern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be evening fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast from late morning. It will be warm in the northeastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.