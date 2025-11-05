City’s in-form Haaland takes aim at old friends

Expect goals in this Champions League showdown.

The Erling Haaland derby takes place on Wednesday as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

The Norwegian sharp-shooter spent two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund between 2019 and 2022, netting an abundance of goals, including 13 in 15 Champions League matches.

Since joining City, the scoring hasn’t stopped. In Europe’s elite competition, Haaland has netted 30 times in 32 matches for City. When he scored against Napoli on September 18, Haaland became the fast player in Champions League history to reach 50 goals. And he has already added three more to his tally.

Haaland has 17 goals in just 13 matches across the Premier League and Champions League this season. If he keeps up this pace, the 25 year-old is certainly on target to beat his first Premier League season at City, where he netted a ridiculous 36 times in 35 matches.

He also scored 12 times in 11 Champions League matches that season, as City won the competition for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still chasing a second Champions League title, and have got off to a decent start to their 2025/26 campaign, picking up seven points so far from a possible nine.

Dortmund also have seven points out of nine and have scored 12 goals across three matches. And they have made a decent start to their Bundesliga campaign, currently sitting third in the table, having lost only once – to leaders Bayern Munich.

The last meeting between these two sides was in the Champions League group stages in the 2022/23 season. That game ended in a goalless draw in Dortmund, but City have won their previous three Champions League clashes 2-1.

Haaland, indeed, scored the winner as City beat Dortmund 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture of that 2022/23 group stage campaign.

According to the latest Betway odds, City are favourites to beat Dortmund, at 1.42 compated to Dortmund’s 6.60. A draw is at 5.40.

Given the scoring records of both teams this season, another bet that may be good value is for the game to have a total goals of over 4.5, which is priced at 3.15.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.