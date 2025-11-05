Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

City’s in-form Haaland takes aim at old friends

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

5 November 2025

10:34 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Expect goals in this Champions League showdown.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland just can’t stop scoring. Picture: Photo Conor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP.

The Erling Haaland derby takes place on Wednesday as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

The Norwegian sharp-shooter spent two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund between 2019 and 2022, netting an abundance of goals, including 13 in 15 Champions League matches.

Since joining City, the scoring hasn’t stopped. In Europe’s elite competition, Haaland has netted 30 times in 32 matches for City. When he scored against Napoli on September 18, Haaland became the fast player in Champions League history to reach 50 goals. And he has already added three more to his tally.

Haaland has 17 goals in just 13 matches across the Premier League and Champions League this season. If he keeps up this pace, the 25 year-old is certainly on target to beat his first Premier League season at City, where he netted a ridiculous 36 times in 35 matches.

He also scored 12 times in 11 Champions League matches that season, as City won the competition for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still chasing a second Champions League title, and have got off to a decent start to their 2025/26 campaign, picking up seven points so far from a possible nine.

Dortmund also have seven points out of nine and have scored 12 goals across three matches. And they have made a decent start to their Bundesliga campaign, currently sitting third in the table, having lost only once – to leaders Bayern Munich.

The last meeting between these two sides was in the Champions League group stages in the 2022/23 season. That game ended in a goalless draw in Dortmund, but City have won their previous three Champions League clashes 2-1.

Haaland, indeed, scored the winner as City beat Dortmund 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture of that 2022/23 group stage campaign.

According to the latest Betway odds, City are favourites to beat Dortmund, at 1.42 compated to Dortmund’s 6.60. A draw is at 5.40.

RELATED ARTICLES

Given the scoring records of both teams this season, another bet that may be good value is for the game to have a total goals of over 4.5, which is priced at 3.15.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Borussia Dortmund F.C. Champions League Erling Braut Haaland Manchester City F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Whistle-blower reveals how RAF is rotten to core
Politics MK party appoints Des Van Rooyen as new chief whip in parliament
Sport Runners react as Comrades Marathon organisers confirm entries will not be extended
News Deputy police minister Boshielo says she never believed Masemola would want to bug her phone
Courts Court interdicts Operation Dudula from targeting foreign nationals at hospitals, schools

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now