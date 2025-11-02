City hope to continue Bournemouth dominance

Bournemouth have had a fantastic start to the 2025/26 campaign.

Six places separate Bournemouth and Manchester City in the English Premier League as the Cherries visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It is Bournemouth, however, who sit second on the table and City in eighth in what is a log jam of sides behind current runaway leaders Arsenal.

Bournemouth have had a fantastic start to the 2025/26 campaign under Andoni Iraola, unbeaten in the league since losing their opening match of the campaign at Liverpool.

Ghanaian attacker Antoine Semenyo has been in inspired form, with six goals and three assists in nine matches so far. 19 year-old French striker Eli Junior Kroupi has been a revelation, meanwhile, netting four times in six games, and making light of an injury to the Cherries’ Brazilian striker Evanilson.

Evanilson could well be available to take on City and it will be interesting who Iraola chooses to start at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s City have endured a frustrating start to the campaign, though they can jump into second in the table with a win over Bournemouth. City looked to have found their feet again after early season defeats to Tottenham and Brighton. But a slip up in their last league game at Aston Villa has cast further doubt over their ability to challenge for the title this season.

City are definitely over-reliant on Erling Haaland in attack, though the Norwegian is in inspired form again, with 11 goals in nine matches up to now.

Guardiola’s side have only six league goals scored by players that are not Haaland, giving an idea of how much they need their talismanic striker.

City do have a dominant record against Bournemouth – they have beaten them in 15 of their 16 Premier League meetings up to now, and all nine times they had played the Cherries at home.

Betway’s odds reflect this with City at 1.47 to win on Sunday, while Bournemouth are at 6.4 and a draw at 5.00.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.