England and Spain odds on for repeat of World Cup final

Italy and Germany are the outsiders in the semifinals of the Women's Euros.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas has been in superb form at this year’s Euros. Picture: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The 2025 Women’s European Championships has reached its semifinal stage, with reigning champions England still in the hunt after somehow coming through a thrilling quarterfinal with Sweden.

England were 2-0 down, and looked on their way out of the competition, but two late goals and a frankly ridiculous penalty shootout victory saw them set up a semifinal on Tuesday against Italy.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman made the most of the depth in her squad, bringing Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang off the bench against Sweden. Kelly was inspirational, creating a goal for Lucy Bronze with a superb cross, assisting the second goal too, and firing home a penalty in the shootout.

Arsenal’s 19 year-old striker Agyemang, meanwhile, pounced to score the vital equaliser to make it 2-2.

England are clear favourites to beat Italy in the last four, priced at 1.47 by Betway at the time of writing, with Italy at 5.60 and a draw at 4.20.

The Lionesses, however will surely have to perform better than they did against Sweden, as they take on an Italy side that took down Norway in the quarterfinals.

Juventus striker Christina Girelli got both goals for Italy against Norway in their 2-1 win, including a last minute winner to send Le Azzure through.

Girelli also scored against Portugal in the group stages, and has three of the five goals Italy have scored in the tournament so far.

Italy’s achievement in reaching the semifinals, just three years after their players were allowed to play professionally in their own country, is remarkable in itself. England, however should have too much quality for them on Tuesday.

In the other semifinal on Wednesday, two titans of Women’s European football meet as Germany take on Spain.

Spain are the reigning world champions, and have swept all before them so far at these Euros. Monserrat Tome’s side have scored 19 goals in five matches. Gotham FC’s Esther Gonzalez tops the tournament’s scoring charts with four goals. Spain and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas is having another fantastic tournament, with three goals and four assists already.

With this in mind, it is no surprise Spain are favourites to beat Germany, priced at 1.50 with Germany at 5.20 and a draw at 4.20.

Please not that all Betway odds were correct at the time of writing and are subject to change.