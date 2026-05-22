World Soccer

Home » News

Maguire ‘shocked’ to be omitted from England World Cup squad

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

22 May 2026

08:42 am

RELATED ARTICLES

"I was confident I could (have) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had," wrote Maguire on social media.

Maguire 'shocked' to be omitted from England World Cup squad

Harry Maguire (5) of Manchester United is unhappy after he was not included in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup. Photo: Conor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

England defender Harry Maguire said Thursday he was “shocked and gutted” to have been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

The German coach will name his 26-man squad for the tournament in North America on Friday and began making calls to players the previous day.

Manchester United’s Maguire was part of the England squad in March, having received his first call-up under Tuchel, but the 66-cap defender has confirmed he will not be going to the World Cup.

The centre-back, 33, posted on social media: “I was confident I could (have) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.

“I wish the players, all the best this summer.”

Maguire has played a major role for United since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford in January, helping the team finish third in the Premier League.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

England Harry Maguire Thomas Tuchel World Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SA’s groundwater reserves far from depleted, experts say
Politics Cape Independence group asks Trump to pressure government into referendum
Politics Mashatile denies fixing government tenders for his wealthy friends, slams DA for judging rich black people
Courts My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application
News 10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News