Hawk of Fairview Glen Kotzen swoops again

Mike Moon

Cape Town trainer Glen Kotzen has a phenomenal winners-to-runners rate of 36% when he raids the Eastern Cape. His places-to-runners ratio is 72%.

So, whenever his name appears on a Fairview race card, pay attention class!

Kotzen fields three horses at the Fairview Turf meeting on Friday and they are all likely to finish in the money.

My Boy Reecey had a go on the PE Polytrack in June, while still a juvenile, and finished powerfully to grab third place over the 1600m. Kotzen brings him back for a 2000m test on the turf surface and it should be much to his liking.

Being by Wylie Hall out of a Danehill-line dam, My Boy Reecey is bred to stay every inch of this trip and should crack his maiden. Richard Fourie in the irons and a No 3 draw clinch the deal.

Kotzen’s next is Apache Dream in Race 7, an FM76 Handicap over 180om. This mare comes off a second career victory – over 1950m at Kenilworth in July – so is fighting fit and must be included in all bets.

In the ninth and last, choicely bred Tallahasse goes for Kotzen and owner Mauritzfontein. Jockey Craig Zackey will have to overcome a draw of 12 from the 1200m starting pole if he is to guide the four-year-old filly to her third win.

There is one other obstacle in Tallahassee’s path, the year-younger filly Pot Sox – trained by Glen Kotzen’s sister-in-law Sharon, who flies the flag for the local Fairview trainers.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

7 Angel Of Time, 8 Overjoyed, 1 Ruby Woo, 3 Pearl Of Africa

Race 2:

10 My Boy Reecey, 2 Hikaru, 1 On Your Marks, 5 Kunta Kinte

Race 3:

1 Bumrah, 7 Born A Star, 5 Marsh Marigold, 6 Jean Paul

Race 4:

4 Princess Zena, 5 Gallic Girl, 6 Take Control, 2 Que Cosas

Race 5:

10 Firstamongequals, 3 Indy Go, 2 American Landing, 9 Danilo

Race 6:

1 Alaskan Fate, 3 Teofilio, 4 Lion King, 11 World Cruise

Race 7:

7 Apache Dream, 1 Bold Diva, 6 Run Florist Run, 5 Duchess Of State

Race 8:

2 Paris Opera, 5 Razor Red, 4 Tevye, 9 Winter Vacation

Race 9:

6 Tallahassee, 9 Pot Sox, 5 Intrepid Traveller, 1 Forest Field

Pick 6:

2,4,5,6 x 1,2,3,8,9,10 x 1,3,4,6,8,11 x 1,7 x 2,5 x 6,9 (R1152)

PA:

1,7 x 4 x 3,10 x 1,3,4 x 7 x 2 x 6,9 (R24)