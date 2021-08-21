Tarry-Hewitson combo means business at Turffontein

Mike Moon

The powerful trainer-jockey team of Sean Tarry and Lyle Hewitson should come away from Sunday’s race meeting at Turffontein with fistfuls of prize money.

Their best runner is probably Full Velocity in Race 5, the second leg of the Pick 6 and a possible banker for all exotic bets.

The filly by Philanthropist has not been out of the first two in her six runs to date and that record doesn’t look under threat in this FM91 Handicap over 1160m on the Standside track.

Last time out she tackled this course and distance for the first time but was slowly away, cast a front shoe in running and could only manage the runner-up spot. If we trust a chastened farrier to take extra care this time, she’ll justify very short odds.

For punters looking for an upset in this race, lightly weighted Franca comes into consideration. Trained by in-form Ashley Fortune, this daughter of Rafeef is mercurial and could start to realise her obvious potential.

Tarry and Hewitson start their day with Chariot Master and a fair winning opportunity in the second race. Fisher King, with a feather weight, is a firmer bet in the third – and a decent PA and BiPot banker.

Voltron will try to beat Fortune’s On Cue in the fourth – a tough ask but not impossible – before Team TH does its thing with Full Velocity.

In Race 6, Grappler will try to land a hat-trick, while Immeasurable in Race 7 should be in the shake-up.

Signals in the ninth and last could cap a memorable day for the Randjesfontein magicians.

The weekend’s racing kicks off at Scottsville on Saturday, with the highlight being the return to the saddle of punter’s favourite Anton Marcus after an injury-enforced absence of several months.

The former champion jockey has five rides booked and, unsurprisingly, all have something of a chance.

Marcus could, in fact, stamp his name on the meeting early on – with wins in the first and third on Specially Selected and One Bite At A Time

SELECTIONS

Scottsville Saturday

Best: Race 1 No 15 Specially Selected

Value: Race 6 No 4 Twice Golden

Turffontein Sunday

Race 1:

3 Pick A Lily, 4 Amalfi Coast, 2 Super Tanaye, 8 End Of Rock

Race 2:

4 Who’s That Star, 2 Lulu’s Boy, 7 Bethel, 1 Chariot Master

Race 3:

7 Fisher King, 4 Oyster King, 1 Wolffs World, 3 Nordic Rebel

Race 4:

3 On Cue, 5 Voltron, 1 Me Time, 6 Gal Gadot

Race 5:

4 Full Velocity, 8 Franca, 7 Twelve Oaks, 1 Greens

Race 6:

4 Grappler, 7 Irfaans Boy, 8 Deep Thought, 11 Alex The Great

Race 7:

1 Immeasurable, 2 Orus Apollo, 9 Hey Bennie, 4 Ball Rolling

Race 8:

2 City By The Sea, 5 Midnight Caller, 7 Dark Travel, 1 Elusive Woman

Race 9:

8 The Cambo, 2 El Romiachi, 4 Signals, 7 Kapama

Pick 6:

1,3,5 x 4 x 4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 x 1,2,4,9 x 1,2,5,7 x 2,3,4,7,8 (R1920)

PA:

7 x 3 x 4 x 4,7,8 x 1,2 x 2,5,7 x 2,8 (36)