Many punters will Run As One in the Vaal Pick 6

Mike Moon

It’s sad but true that removing an individual’s testicles can improve him no end. We’re talking racehorses, of course; what were you thinking?

A current example is Run As One, who was running all over the show earlier this year. His trainer, Mike de Kock – who knows a thing or two about getting a horse to concentrate on racing – decided to perform the unkindliest cut.

The improvement in Run As One’s performance was instant. He grabbed a second place in his first outing without the family jewels. Then he won, and won again.

On Thursday at the Vaal Classic track, he goes for a hat-trick – and there doesn’t seem to be much to stop him nailing it. He’s likely to be a popular choice as a Pick 6 and Jackpot banker.

Him being by rising sire Gotthegreenlight, there must have been a brief pause before going ahead with the gelding. But now a profitable racing career seems likely, so there are probably few regrets.

Run As One’s wins came after he was put over more ground than he’d been used to. He cruised to victory twice over 1800m on the Vaal Classic and the stamina influence of Gotthegreenlight was plain. His dam sire is Captain Al, so he seems to have the magic formula of speed at the end of a classic distance.

In Race 6, a Classified Stakes, he tries 2000m for the first time and should handle it with ease on the available evidence. Craig Zackey has stuck with him since debut and clearly the two have a good understanding.

If this race turns out as planned, Run As One could be headed for much bigger things, alongside illustrious stable mates, in the coming feature seasons.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

3 Pink Legacy, 1 Gilda Gray, 4 Red Hot, 2 Fort Snow

Race 2:

3 Naarah, 2 Bella Chica, 6 Big Eyed Girl, 5 Muleta

Race 3:

3 Orgetorix, 2 Ra’ed, 1 Global Player, 10 Heart Of Harlem

Race 4:

6 Funky Music, 1 Lion Of The Desert, 9 Noble Striker, 2 Sacred Lotus

Race 5:

1 Bureau Des Legende, 5 Timbavati River, 2 Sergei, 3 Flinders Range

Race 6:

1 Run As One, 10 Capetown Affair, 9 Irish Rain, 3 Orus Apollo

Race 7:

4 Corvette Captain, 2 Edward Longshaks, 1 Touch Of Fate, 7 Soweto Rose

Race 8:

5 Lucy English, 1 Seemyvision, 7 Abalus, 3 Singfosusie

Pick 6:

1,2,3,10 x 1,2,6,9 x 1,2,3,5,7 x 1 x 1,2,4 x 1,3,4,5,7,9 (R1440)

PA:

3 x 2,3 x 1,6 x 1,5 x 1 x 4 x 1,5,7 (R24)