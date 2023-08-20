Horse Racing Bets

Horse racing best bets, Sunday 20 August 2023

SCOTTSVILLE 20 AUGUST

BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 8 NATIONAL STAR – WIN

Sean Tarry’s charge met a promising male in Royal Guide last time and returns to a race against her own sex. She has run two promising races at this venue, but it could now be her turn for a win. 

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 PONGOLA – EACHWAY

Pongola caught the eye when making good improvement to finish third in his second start after a rest. He has performed best over 1400m so far but has matured and may just enjoy the step up to 1600m now.

