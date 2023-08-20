Horse racing best bets, Sunday 20 August 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

SCOTTSVILLE 20 AUGUST

BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 8 NATIONAL STAR – WIN

Sean Tarry’s charge met a promising male in Royal Guide last time and returns to a race against her own sex. She has run two promising races at this venue, but it could now be her turn for a win.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 PONGOLA – EACHWAY

Pongola caught the eye when making good improvement to finish third in his second start after a rest. He has performed best over 1400m so far but has matured and may just enjoy the step up to 1600m now.