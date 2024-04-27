WATCH: Musa and Liesl Mthombeni enjoy the city of Rome

Musa Mthombeni wants to be addressed as Ntate Mthombeni or Bab’BigDaddy since he's officially "the age of a respected member of society.”

Musa Mthombeni celebrated his 34th birthday this past week, he and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni headed to Italy for vacation. Picture: drmusamthombeni/Instagram

After Musa Mthombeni celebrated his 34th birthday this past week, he and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni headed to Italy for a vacation.

Known for scratching the cabin fever-itch by travelling to the world’s best destinations, the couple have continued in the same vain on their most recent holiday.

“From two minute noodles to Al dente fettuccine in 24 hours. Wow, what a life. What a wife. What a wow,” wrote the former Yo.TV presenter on the first day in Italy, on Instagram.

On their first day they visited independent state the Vatican City, a city-state surrounded by Rome, which is also the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

The pair went to Osteria Da Fortunata, one of Rome’s biggest eateries where handmade pasta is served.

“The queue was about a 40 minute wait, but we decided it was going to be worth it,” Laurie-Mthombeni said in a video shared after their first day.

After their lunch they passed by ice-cream shop Giolitti, but didn’t go inside because there was another long wait to go inside, opting to buy a simpler dessert en route home.

Laurie-Mthombeni threw a birthday party for her partner, which left Mthombeni gushing over her.

“One thing about my wife, she will do the most. What a woman. What a superstar. What a wow! As soon as you can, please get married. Marry yourself gorgeous girl who loves you as much as you love her.”

Respected member of society

The former child star said being 34 “sounds like the age of someone who works for ‘Uhulumeni’ [government]”.

“Because I’m now officially 34 (Modimo) please address me as Ntate Mthombeni or Bab’BigDaddy! I’m officially the age of a respected member of society.”

Earlier this month the medical doctor Mthombeni shared traveling tips with his followers while on a trip in Thailand without his wife.

His first and most important travel tip is: “Learn from my mistakes and call it wisdom: don’t leave your wife behind.”

Some of Mthombeni’s tips included: Be as comfortable as possible – like you would be at home.

“Pick the most comfortable outfit, put on the most comfortable shoes, and pack your carry-on with essentials for a pleasant flight experience.”

Combatting jet lag: “I like arriving a day or two early to help adjust to the local time. But upon arriving at your destination, I strongly suggest you try and force yourself to sleep and once you have adjusted to the time zone, start experiencing things.”

