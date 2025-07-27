Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

It’s Littler against Wade in World Matchplay darts final

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

27 July 2025

11:01 am

If the semi-finals are anything to go by, the final promises to a thrilling affair.

Luke Littler

Luke Littler of England celebrates after hitting a ‘9 dart finish’ during his semi-final clash with Josh Rock. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It’s all set up to be a cracking World Matchplay darts final in Blackpool on Sunday night with hot favourite Luke Littler going up against James Wade.

In thrilling semi-finals action on Saturday, Littler needed a nine-darter in the eighth leg of his dramatic 17-14 victory over Josh Rock to progress to the final. He will now face Wade after the 2007 champion beat Jonny Clayton 20-18.

In the eagerly anticipated semi-final involving Littler and Rock, Littler lost the first five legs of their semi-final clash before producing a 141 finish to complete the “perfect leg” — with Rock also on a possible nine-darter — in the eighth leg as part of a remarkable comeback, according to SkySports.

The world champion was 7-3 down at the end of the second mini session but won eight of the next 10 legs to jump ahead, then never relinquished control despite Rock reducing the deficit by following a “Big Fish” 170 checkout with a 120 finish in the next.

Rock was within one of Littler — who fired a 107.5 average — until the teenager won the next two legs to close out a historic victory, where the 29 maximums posted between them broke the record for most ever recorded in a World Matchplay contest.

Wade meanwhile squandered a six-leg lead against Clayton before prevailing 20-18 to secure a seventh World Matchplay final.

According to Betway, Littler is the big favourite at 1.14 to win the final, with Wade at 5.20.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]
News Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture and corrupt ministers
News Julius Malema’s message to KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Personal Finance Warning for South Africans buying cars via online auctions
News Police investigate allegations of Basotho military-style training camps in South Africa

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp