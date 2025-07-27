It’s Littler against Wade in World Matchplay darts final

If the semi-finals are anything to go by, the final promises to a thrilling affair.

Luke Littler of England celebrates after hitting a ‘9 dart finish’ during his semi-final clash with Josh Rock. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It’s all set up to be a cracking World Matchplay darts final in Blackpool on Sunday night with hot favourite Luke Littler going up against James Wade.

In thrilling semi-finals action on Saturday, Littler needed a nine-darter in the eighth leg of his dramatic 17-14 victory over Josh Rock to progress to the final. He will now face Wade after the 2007 champion beat Jonny Clayton 20-18.

In the eagerly anticipated semi-final involving Littler and Rock, Littler lost the first five legs of their semi-final clash before producing a 141 finish to complete the “perfect leg” — with Rock also on a possible nine-darter — in the eighth leg as part of a remarkable comeback, according to SkySports.

The world champion was 7-3 down at the end of the second mini session but won eight of the next 10 legs to jump ahead, then never relinquished control despite Rock reducing the deficit by following a “Big Fish” 170 checkout with a 120 finish in the next.

Rock was within one of Littler — who fired a 107.5 average — until the teenager won the next two legs to close out a historic victory, where the 29 maximums posted between them broke the record for most ever recorded in a World Matchplay contest.

Wade meanwhile squandered a six-leg lead against Clayton before prevailing 20-18 to secure a seventh World Matchplay final.

According to Betway, Littler is the big favourite at 1.14 to win the final, with Wade at 5.20.

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.