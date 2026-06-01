You’ve been warned: get your blankets out as cold front to hit Gauteng this week

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop to the freezing mark as the cold weather grips most parts of the country.

Gauteng residents have been urged to double their blankets ahead of a cold front expected to hit the province this week.

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop to the freezing mark as the cold weather grips most parts of the country.

Cold front

The cold weather is a stark reminder that winter is in full swing, and South Africans should keep warm.

“Breaking: early forecast suggests cold snap in Gauteng from Thursday,” said Gauteng Weather in a post on social media.

Freezing

Gauteng Weather has forecast that the mercury in Johannesburg on Friday will drop to 0°C, with a high of 14°C.

Pretoria is forecast to have a temperature of 2°C, with a high of 15°C.

As the weather in Gauteng gets colder, emergency services are on high alert to handle any incidents that may occur.

Heating devices

The drop in temperatures means that residents throughout the City of Johannesburg will be forced to use a variety of heating devices to warm themselves. This can make them vulnerable to home fires if heating devices are used unsafely or left unattended.

Residents have been urged to use all heating devices safely, including heaters, braziers, paraffin stoves and candles, and not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home during the extremely cold weather.

For any life-threatening emergencies, residents are urged to call the Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911.

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (Saws) has warned that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, and parts of the Eastern Cape from Wednesday, 03 June to Thursday, 04 June.

Cloudy conditions with fog patches are also expected in several provinces.