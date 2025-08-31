Liverpool and Arsenal renew title rivalry

A draw will get you the longest odds in this Premier League showdown.

Anfield should absolutely bouncing on Sunday as reigning champions Liverpool take on last season’s runners up Arsenal in a mouthwatering English Premier League clash.

Arne Slot’s Reds and Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have both started the new campaign with two wins, and will be determined to put down an early marker in this season’s title race.

Both sides have invested heavily in the transfer market ahead of the new season, and more signings could follow before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The most impressive of Liverpool’s new recruits up to now has undoubtedly been French striker Hugo Ekitike. The 23 year-old has hit the ground running with a goal in both the 4-2 win at home to Bournemouth and the 3-2 win at Newcastle.

Arsenal’s new striker Victor Gyokeres also has a couple of goals. The 27 year-old bounced back from an underwhelming display in the 1-0 win over Man Utd with a brace in the 5-0 hammering of Leeds.

The Gunners have splashed the cash in a bit to win a first Premier League title in over 20 years. Attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is their latest recruit, and he could make his Arsenal debut against Liverpool.

The Gunners do have their injury problems ahead of this game. Bukayo Saka is not available while there is also a serious doubt over captain Martin Odegaard, who injured his shoulder against Leeds.

The Gunners, however, will believe that they now have enough cover to make up for any absences.

As Liverpool’s results suggest, meanwhile, their defence has looked decidedly wobbly in the early stages of the season. Slot’ side let two-goal leads slip against both Bournemouth and ten-man Newcastle, before recovering to find late winners.

Arsenal should have the attacking qualities to give Liverpool’s defenders another uncomfortable time at Anfield on Sunday. Then again, Liverpool’s firepower will give far more of an examination to Arsenal’s defence than Leeds or United could muster.

This game finished in a 2-2 draw last season, and a high scoring draw may well be the best bet on Sunday. A draw does provide the best Betway odds for this game. The draw is currently at 3.60 with Liverpool slight favourites at 2.36 and Arsenal at 3.05.

