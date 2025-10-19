Proteas out to win second Test to draw series with Pakistan

The hosts remain the strong favourites.

South Africa will fight hard to win the second Test and force a draw in the series when they take on Pakistan in Rawalpindi from Monday.

Pakistan won the first Test between the nations by 93 runs in Lahore last week, despite an excellent bowling effort from spinner Senuran Muthusamy (11/174 in the match). There were also good batting contributions from Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis.

Pakistan, however, batted better than the South Africans to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

The Proteas are likely to recall Keshav Maharaj, who missed the first Test, while there will be questions about the batting lineup, with Tristan Stubbs’ place under threat. David Bedingham could be in for a recall.

Betway has the hosts as hot favourites to also win the second Test, at 1.70. The better return would be to go with the Proteas, at 2.45. A draw is at 12.50.

There are also a number of other options on offer, including ‘Team with the top batter” and “Player of the Match”.

The South African women’s team are also in action against Pakistan, at the World Cup, on Tuesday. Having qualified for the semi-finals, the South Africans could change their team lineup and give a few fringe players a run.

They’re at 1.22 for the win; Pakistan are at 4.15.

