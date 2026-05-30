Second Madlanga commission report submitted: Here’s what to expect in the coming weeks

The commission will resume its public hearings on Monday, with further testimony relating to the Port Shepstone drug bust.

The Madlanga commission has submitted its second interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will study the latest report while the commission continues its proceedings.

The commission’s chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo, will continue with the investigations into the allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Monday.

The commission submitted its first interim report on 17 December 2025. Fourteen officials were mentioned in that report for action to be taken against them.

On 13 July 2025, Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the commission following allegations by Mkhwanazi about a sophisticated criminal syndicate that has allegedly infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

On 12 March 2026, the president extended the commission’s term from 17 March to 31 August 2026. He requires the commission to submit a final report by 31 August 2026.

The commission will resume its public hearings on Monday, with further testimony relating to the Port Shepstone drug bust.

Several witnesses who have previously appeared before the commission are due to return, including suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu, Major-General Lesetja Senona and EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. According to the commission, several new witnesses are under subpoena to appear in the coming weeks.

The inquiry will continue to run phases one and two in parallel. Phase one involves airing allegations, and phase two broadly involves the responses by implicated individuals to specific allegations against them, as well as giving those implicated persons the opportunity to tell their side of the story.

An announcement will be made in due course regarding phase three, which will see Mkhwanazi, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and others return to the witness stand.

Madlanga commission in camera application

Meanwhile, the witness scheduled to appear on Tuesday intends to apply for their evidence to be heard in camera. According to the application, the witness seeks an order prohibiting the media and the public from publishing photos, names, addresses, or any details that may reveal their identity.

The witness says they have a “genuine” fear for their physical safety and the safety of their family.

“I am an undercover/covert operative. My interaction, if any, is minimal based on the fact that I deal with contacts, sources and undercover agents. When meeting these people, my legend has to blend in and not be identified as a policeman so as to protect my identity, the people I meet and the integrity of the information/intelligence or operation.”

The witness says they are still a covert operative and busy with various sensitive undercover investigations relating to serious and violent crimes.

“I have to accompany members to meet sources, contacts and agents for briefing and debriefings. If I am exposed on TV, these investigations and future operations will be compromised as well as those of members and their sources, which can result in them being killed.”