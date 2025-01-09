SA teams face challenging weekend of European cup action

It's must-win for the SA teams as they go up against some of the strongest sides in the competition.

It’s another bumper weekend of sport, and rugby fans have plenty to look forward to with the return of the Champions and Challenge Cups.

Several games will be played this weekend, with the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers involved in the Champions Cup and the Lions and Cheetahs playing in the second tier Challenge Cup competition.

Here then are some of our top predictions for the weekend.

Stormers v Sale

The Stormers are desperate for victory after suffering two defeats so far, but they’re at home against the Sale Sharks, who’re one from two so far. The match is Saturday at 3pm.

This should be a crackerjack match, with plenty of quality on display. The Stormers will need a big effort though to get back on track. Keep an eye out for the three Du Preez brothers in the Sale team, namely Robert, Jean-Luc and Daniel.

Prediction: Sale to win

Sharks v Toulouse

These two power-packed teams, full of internationals, should produce some scintillating rugby. The Sharks snuck in the back door by winning last season’s Challenge Cup, while Toulouse are multiple European Cup winners.

All eyes will be on French star Antoine Dupont, who’s playing in the southern hemisphere for the first time in eight years. Expect the Sharks players to be all over him.

Prediction: Toulouse to win

Castres v Bulls

Like their SA counterparts, the Bulls are in need of a win to keep their hopes alive of doing well in the competition.

Jake White and his charges have lost twice so far and face tricky French opponents away this weekend.

Castres, like the Bulls, lost to Northampton, but they beat Glasgow Warriors, the URC champions, so they’ll be no pushovers. This is a big one for the Bulls.

Prediction: Castres to win