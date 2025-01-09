Sintu Manjezi hopes to start games for the Bulls again

Sintu Manjezi has fought injuries for years but hopes to get some momentum behind him if he is allowed to start some games now that he is back.

Bulls forward Sintu Manjezi hopes to put his latest injuries behind him and prove himself worthy of a starting position in upcoming fixtures, especially in the game against Castres Olympique in the Champions Cup this Saturday.

Between starting his professional career at the Kings in 2015/16, then playing at the Cheetahs, the Bulls, Glasgow Warriors (where he won the United Rugby Championship in 2023/24) and then the Bulls again, Manjezi has not had as much game time as he would have liked.

The 29-year-old lock has been beset with injuries that have hardly slowed down since he signed for the Bulls again last year, with his contract to last until 2028.

He played in the Currie Cup but has only played two games for the Bulls in the URC this season – both off the bench, with a combined 18 minutes played.

Now, with the Bulls on a three-game losing streak and heading to France after six weeks since their last win, Manjezi told media he is all but desperate to get some momentum for himself again.

Manjezi will play wherever required

“I am looking forward to getting an opportunity this weekend. I want to prove myself and see where it goes from there,” Manjezi said.

When asked about his versatility in playing number four, blindside flanker as well as calling lineouts, he said it was all about contributing wherever he was required to.

“This weekend, if I get an opportunity, wherever I am required, that is where I will play.

“I don’t really want to limit myself in anyway to say this is who I am and whatever. I think my attributes cover those three positions quite well.

“We all have diff things deal with but when you have 80 minutes its about putting best foot forward. That’s what I’m looking to do.”

He said it wouldn’t be easy lining up against Castres lock Leone Nakarawa, a Fijian veteran, as well as other second-row players who are on the fringe of selection for the French team.

“It’s a typical French squad. We are expecting a heavy pack with some physicality who can execute quite well in opposition 22 so we are hoping to mitigate that.”

