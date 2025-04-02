Lions chasing improvement in ‘all areas’ as they look to reset against Edinburgh

Based on recent results, the Lions will be underdogs in their Challenge Cup clash.

Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie says the team are aiming for a much improved performance in their last 16 Challenge Cup match against Edinburgh after a dreadful URC performance against Glasgow Warriors. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Lions are looking for all-round improvement as they aim to reset by causing an upset against Edinburgh in their EPCR Challenge Cup last 16 match-up at the Hive Stadium in Scotland on Friday night.

It is the third game of what has been a dreadful tour so far to the UK for the Lions, after they fell in a United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat against Cardiff (20-17 in Wales), and were demolished 42-0 by Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

They have now switched focus to the EPCR, and having suffered such a chastening loss just a few days ago, Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie admitted they had to be much better.

Edinburgh success

The Lions have enjoyed decent success against Edinburgh in recent times, including thrashing them 55-21 in the URC at Ellis Park last October, while they have also suffered some tight defeats on their home ground.

Despite that the hosts are in decent form, having climbed to eighth on the URC table, beating the Dragons 38-5 over the past weekend, and finished top of their Challenge Cup pool, so they will be favourites, and the Lions will have to be at their very best to get a positive result.

“We have to be better in all areas. Edinburgh are dangerous with the ball in hand, so we need to play heads-up rugby,” explained Fourie.

“A week is a long time in rugby. We have a chance to reset and put things right in this knockout match. It’s a massive game for us, and we have to perform at our best.

“We’ve learned our lessons. In these competitions, there are no easy games. Look at Zebre’s performances this season, it shows how much teams have improved. We cannot underestimate anyone. We need to be at our best on Friday night.”

Tough weather conditions

Where the Lions have come massively unstuck over the past two weekends is their inability to adapt to difficult weather conditions, which included rain and howling wind.

Fourie says the forecast for Friday’s game is looking better than their past two matches, and that the team have taken a lot of learnings out of their heavy Glasgow defeat, so they will be ready for whatever Edinburgh throw at them.

“The conditions and the wind don’t look too bad for Friday night. Glasgow showed us how to play in those conditions. So, hopefully we can go out this weekend and have a good performance,” said Fourie.

“We want to get back to winning ways. No player goes onto the field to play badly. Each coach and player wants to do well, so it is a very important game.”

If the Lions can emerge with victory on Friday, they will progress to the Challenge Cup quarterfinals, where they will either head to France to face Aviron Bayonnais, or will front up against Highveld rivals the Bulls, with the venue yet to be decided.