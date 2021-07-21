Two contenders do battle in Champions League preliminaries

Phumelela

PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray both have ambitions of reaching the group phase of the Champions League but there has to be a loser as they go head to head in the third preliminary round in the Netherlands tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 21 July

S10 V2

M1 Malmo FF vs HJK Helsinki: Both clubs are 12 games into their new domestic season and top of their respective leagues in Sweden and Finland. But while Malmo won 5-0 on Saturday, HJK suffered a surprise loss.

M2 Sandefjord vs Haugesund: Haugesund have won five in a row against Sandefjord, including their last two visits.

M3 Sarpsborg 08 vs Mjondalen: Sarpsborg are just two points above Mjondalen in the Norwegian league with both clubs precariously close to the relegation zone.

M4 Stabaek vs Lillestrom: Stabaek sit at the bottom of the table in Norway while Lillestrom are on a seven match unbeaten run.

M5 Stromsgodset vs Odd BK: Last season, Stromsgodset won both home and away against Odd. But before that Odd had beaten them twice in a row.

M6 NS Mura vs Ludogorets Razgrad: Mura from Slovenia lost 3-0 at home in a calamitous start to their league on Saturday. Ludogorets won the Bulgaria Super Cup with a 4-0 thumping of CSKA Sofia at the same time.

M7 Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys Berne: Slovan beat Shamrock Rovers in the previous round of the Champions League while Young Boys enter at the third preliminary round stage. Youngs Boys last made it through to the group phase in 2018.

M8 Legia Warsaw vs Flora Tallinn: Legia lost on penalties at the weekend in the Polish Super Cup. Flora are in second place in the Estonia league, unbeaten after 15 matches.

M9 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Neftci Baki: Olympiakos enter the Champions League at the third preliminary round stage. Neftci from Azerbaijan won both home and away in the previous round against Dinamo Tbilisi from Georgia.

M10 PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray: Both clubs are yet to play a competitive match this new season. PSV have won three of four previous meetings with Galatasary in the Champions League.

Suggested permutation:



R16 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2