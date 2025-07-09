JUST IN: Mchunu denies ties to Cat Matlala, as tenderpreneur bust with cellphone in prison

The minister's comments come as Correctional Services confirmed Matlala was caught with a cellphone in his prison cell.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied any links with controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, and has downplayed his connection to Brown Mogotsi.

This follows explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mchunu issued a statement on Wednesday responding to the fallout from a dramatic public spat, in which Mkhwanazi accused him and senior police leadership of interfering in investigations linked to politically sensitive matters.

“The minister has never met Mr Matlala, has never spoken to him, nor has the Minister ever requested or received anything from him,” said the Ministry of police.

Mkhwanazi alleged during a media briefing on Sunday that certain businesspeople were being shielded by national police leadership and claimed there was pressure on provincial police officers to drop cases linked to politically connected individuals.

The commissioner specifically referred to a terminated Saps tender awarded to Mr Matlala and raised concerns about how it was handled.

Mchunu initiated the review

Mchunu clarified that it was he who had flagged concerns over the tender linked to Matlala.

“The minister initiated a review of the Saps tender awarded to him when suspicions of possible wrongdoing surfaced. It was the same tender which has since been terminated,” it noted.

Mchunu also addressed claims of political interference, insisting that his dealings were above board.

He confirmed knowing Brown Mogotsi but denied any improper relationship.

“Whilst the Minister knows and has met Brown Mogotsi, he is just a comrade and not an associate of the Minister.

“The Minister has never requested or received anything from him,” said the ministry.

Cat bust behind bars

The minister’s comments come as the Department of Correctional Services confirmed Matlala was caught with a cellphone in his prison cell over the weekend.

Matala is currently at Kgosi Mampuru while awaiting trial for attempted murder, and was transferred to the C-Max section of the prison after the bust, Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen.

This is a developing story