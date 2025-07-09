Gauteng health MEC warns against denying foreign nationals health care access

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says no community member or structure has a right to prevent others from accessing health care services.

People preventing foreign nationals from entering clinics and hospitals will face the long arm of the law, Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko warned.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was reacting to Operation Dudula and other anti-foreign nationals’ political organisations preventing immigrants from entering health care facilities.

Call for law enforcement intervention

She called on authorities to assist her department in addressing the problem.

“The department is aware of these incidents. They are always reported to the law enforcement agencies, such as the police, who respond swiftly.

“We can never support acts that undermine the laws of the land,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

“No community member or structure has a right to prevent others from accessing health care services.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko said her department needs more funding to assist everyone, regardless of their nationality.

Activists push back

Nozibusiso Khambule, a national convenor for March and March Movement that fights the presence of undocumented immigrants in South Africa, slammed Nkomo-Ralehoko.

ALSO READ: SAHRC warns against blocking health care access to foreigners

“We are gravely concerned, though not surprised, by the department’s statement regarding the need for more funds to cover health care, including the treatment of foreign nationals.

“Our stance is clear and unwavering: South Africa’s public health care system is funded by the South African taxpayer and is primarily intended to serve the citizens of this country,” Khambule said.

“While our constitution provides for emergency medical treatment for everyone within our borders, this does not translate to a blanket entitlement for undocumented foreign nationals to access comprehensive, free health care, especially when our citizens are turned away from clinics and hospitals due to a lack of resources and medication.”

Khambule said that more funds were needed to treat foreign nationals highlighted the very burden her movement consistently warned against.

“Foreign nationals, particularly those who are undocumented, should be required to pay for nonemergency medical services.

“We are not against providing health care; we are against the provision of free health care to those who have not contributed to our tax base.”

Concerns over sustainability of healthcare system

African Diaspora Forum chair Amir Sheikh said the growth of both indigenous and migrant populations was likely to elevate the demand in the health care sector.

“This could place additional financial burdens on taxpayers and may influence the overall quality of public services. It is essential to carefully consider the implications of an immigrant population constituting about 4% of the national total on these systems.”

NOW READ: 22 arrested after illegal workers and weapons found in Roodepoort factory raid