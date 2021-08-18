Heavyweight playoff for Champions League group spot

phumelela

Former European Cup winners Benfica and PSV Eindhoven are among the clubs playing off tonight in the last knockout round for a lucrative spot in the UEFA Champions League group phase. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Wednesday 18 August

S10 V1

M1 Quevilly Rouen vs Bastia: Quevilly Rouen have made a positive start to their return to Ligue 2 after a three year absence. They have seven points from three games. Bastia have collected only two over the same number of games.



M2 Birmingham City vs AFC Bournemouth: Birmingham have not conceded a goal yet this season, having played three games. Bournemouth won away at Nottm Forest in the Championship at the weekend.



M3 Glasgow Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar: Celtic have scored 16 goals in winning their last four games. AZ opened the new Dutch season on Saturday with a surprise defeat at RKC Waalwijk.



M4 Hull City vs Derby County: Hull were handed a heavy home defeat at the weekend while Derby saw their lead overturned as Peterboro got two injury time goals on Saturday to beat them.



M5 Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers: QPR have won both of their past two trips to Middlesboro and overall have eight wins on 17 matches at the Riverside.



M6 Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn Rovers: Forest have lost their opening two matches of the new Championship season. Blackburn are one of 10 clubs who share the lead with four points after a win and a draw.



M7 Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven: Two former European Cup winners are tussling for a place in the group phase of this season’s Champions League. This is the first leg of their playoff tie.



M8 Malmo FF vs Ludogorets Razgrad: Malmo knocked out Glasgow Rangers in the previous round of the Champions League. Ludogorets has twice before reached the group phase of the competition.



M9 West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United: Both clubs were relegated from the Premier League where last season West Brom were 1-0 home winners but the Blades won a rare game at home when West Brom came visiting in February.



M10 Young Boys Berne vs Ferencvaros: Young Boys have already come through two preliminary rounds of the Champions League to the last hurdle before the group phase. Hungarian champions Ferencvaros have come through an even longer process.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 3 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1