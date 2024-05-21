Sundowns seek to move closer to unbeaten league record

Tuesday 21 May

Reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are just two matches away from completing the 2023/24 league season unbeaten, a feat no team has managed previously in the history of South African league football.

They are away at TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium tonight, when the long-standing enmity between rival coaches Rulani Mokwena and Sead Ramovic is set to continue. They have been slagging off each other for months.



Bet on the match in tonight's Soccer 10, which contains matches from a variety of leagues as the season draws to a close.



M1 IFK Goteborg vs Mjallby: Gothenburg have made a miserable start to the season in Sweden with eight points from their opening nine matches. Mjallby have collected 10 points from their last four league games.



M2 Maccabi Bnei Raina vs Bnei Sakhnin: Top-flight clash in Israel. Maccabi Bnei Raina have lost their last four matches and Bnei Sakhnin have won on their last two visits to Bnei Raina.



M3 Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs Maccabi Haifa: Maccabi Haifa are guaranteed second place in the Israeli premier league this season, while one more point in their last two games will see Hapoel Be’er Sheva end in third spot.



M4 Hapoel Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Maccabi Tel Aviv secured the Israeli Ligat Ha’al title on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Hapoel Be’er Sheva. Hapoel Haifa have lost their last three games to Maccabi Tel Aviv.



M5 TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns: The penultimate match of the league season for both clubs as Galaxy seek to become the first team to beat Sundowns in a league game this season. They did eliminate them in the Carling Knockout but that was in a post-match penalty shootout.



M6 FC Basel vs Yverdon-Sport: Basel are on a seven match unbeaten run. If Yverdon-Sport lose, it will be 10 successive away losses for them in the Swiss Super League.



M7 Lausanne Sport vs Grasshoppers Zurich: Grasshoppers have won more matches (12) at Lausanne Sport than they have lost (10).



M8 FC Luzern vs Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy: Luzern are on a six-match unbeaten run at home. With six losses in their last seven games, Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy will be relegated from the Swiss league.



M9 Velez Sarsfield vs Newells Old Boys: Argentina Liga Profesional. Velez Sarsfield are 19-17 up on Newells Old Boys in the win count of their previous clashes, which have yielded 11 draws.



M10 Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza: Second leg of a Copa do Brasil tie after the first match in Fortaleza ended goalless.



Suggested R24 permutation: 1 x 3 x 1,2,3 x 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1