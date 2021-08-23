Potential season spoilers go head-to-head in Premier League

phumelela

West Ham and Leicester both look clubs likely to be able to shake up things in the Premier League this season but how will they do against each other when they meet at London Stadium tonight? More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Monday 23 August

S10 V2

M1 Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor: Trabzonspor had a dynamic 5-1 away win last weekend as the Turkish league kicked off. Sivasspor were beaten at home in an upset result by Konyaspor.



M2 Cagliari vs Spezia: Spezia are unbeaten in their last three clashes with Cagliari, winning two of them.



M3 IFK Goteborg vs Varberg: Gothenburg upset leaders Malmo 3-1 away in their last league game. Varberg are unbeaten in their last five league matches and moved clear of the relegation zone.



M4 Getafe vs Sevilla: Sevilla have won their last four matches against Getafe with a 9-0 goal aggregate.



M5 Galatasaray vs Hatayspor: Hatayspor upset Gala with a 3-0 thumping when the two Turkish sides last met in April.



M6 Sampdoria vs AC Milan: Milan have won on their last two visits to Sampdoria. The overall win count is 28-12 in favour of Milan.



M7 West Ham United vs Leicester City: Both made winning starts last weekend to the new Premier League season. West Ham won the last two games between the two clubs last season and scored three goals in each.



M8 Stjarnan vs Fylkir: Stjarnan have won only one of their past eight matches. Fylkir also have 16 points from 17 matches this season in Iceland.



M9 Boavista vs Santa Clara: Last season’s two clashes between these Portuguese sides were drawn but before that Boavista won three in a row.



M10 Osasuna vs Celta Vigo: Osasuna have lost six of 11 home matches against Celta Vigo, with five victories and a single draw.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3