Arsenal on brink of Premier League title, Villa slip up in Champions League chase

Leandro Trossard's 83rd minute goal reestablished the Gunners' five-point lead over Manchester City.

Arsenal are on the brink of a first Premier League title in 22 years after surviving a hugely contentious finale to beat West Ham 1-0, while Aston Villa were held 2-2 at Burnley on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard’s 83rd minute goal reestablished the Gunners’ five-point lead over Manchester City.



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But West Ham had an equaliser deep into stoppage time ruled out after a VAR review for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya before Callum Wilson fired home.

Arsenal also did north London rivals Tottenham a favour in the battle to beat the drop as they can move four points clear of West Ham with victory over Leeds on Monday.

Victories over already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace, just days before they play in the Conference League final, will end Arsenal’s long wait to be champions of England.

Fresh from sealing their place in the Champions League final with victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek, Mikel Arteta’s men burst out of the blocks.

Mads Hermansen made a brilliant save to deny Trossard from a corner before the Belgian’s follow-up header came back off the crossbar.

But the nerves that have accompanied Arsenal’s quest to finally get over the line, after finishing second for the past three years, took hold after half-time.

Raya had to make a huge save to deny Mateus Fernandes giving West Ham the lead with little over 10 minutes to play.

Moments later the deadlock was broken at the other end.

Trossard had not scored since December, but ended a 25-game drought with a powerful low drive after patient play by Martin Odegaard teed him up.

Arteta wheeled away in delight, while Odegaard sank to his knees in celebration.

But there was another huge moment to come as Raya flapped at a corner under pressure from Pablo and Wilson drilled in the rebound.

After a lengthy VAR review, the referee deemed the Portuguese forward had impeded the Arsenal goalkeeper.

If City fail to beat Palace at home on Wednesday, Arsenal could seal the title on home soil against Burnley on May 18.

– Palace, Forest safe –

Villa left the battle for a place in the top five open after failing to beat Burnley.

Unai Emery’s men booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday with a 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest, but suffered a European hangover at Turf Moor.

Villa extend their lead over sixth-placed Bournemouth to four points and move six ahead of Brighton in the battle for Champions League qualification.

However, they face a tough end to the campaign with matches against Liverpool and Manchester City either side of the final against Freiburg in Istanbul.

Jaidon Anthony punished a slow Villa start to put Burnley in front after Emi Martinez spilled Lesley Ugochukwu’s shot.

Ross Barkley headed the visitors level from a corner before half-time.

Ollie Watkins then pounced on a long punt forward by Martinez to put Villa in front and headed up to fourth in the table.

Burnley, though, hit back to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat.

Zian Flemming fired home from Hannibal Mejbri’s inventive flick to keep the fight for the top five alive.

Everton’s bid for a place in Europe next season suffered from again failing to hold onto a lead in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Toffees twice led at Selhurst Park through James Tarkowski and Beto’s brilliant individual goal.

Ismaila Sarr’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled for the Eagles, who are now mathematically safe..

Elliott Anderson struck late against his former club Newcastle to secure a 1-1 draw and also guarantee survival for Nottingham Forest.

Harvey Barnes had put the visitors in front, but England international Anderson salvaged a point.