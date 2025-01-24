City v Chelsea looks hard to call

Both sides have good attacks and flaky defences.

English Premier League

Manchester City v Chelsea

Just when it seemed like Manchester City were returning to their all-powerful selves, they blew a 2-0 lead at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s 4-2 loss to Paris St Germain in the Uefa Champions League was another calamitous result, and keeps their hopes of making it to the knockout rounds in jeopardy, with one match of the group stages left to play.

City return to English Premier League action on Saturday when they host Chelsea. Enzo Maresca’s Blues finally found a way out of a dismal run of results when they beat Wolves 3-1 at home on Monday night. That run showed exactly why they are not Premier League title contenders this season.

Chelsea have an array of attacking quality, but defensively they are shaky. The same, this season, applies to City. A high scoring draw it is then.

Prediction: City 2 Chelsea 2

Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs v Free Agents

There is a joke doing the rounds that ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents FC are a perfect match for Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 32, because free agents are exactly who Amakhosi tend to sign.

It will be no laughing matter for Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs, however, if they are the victims of a giant-killing on Saturday at FNB Stadium. The Nedbank Cup represents Chiefs’ last realistic chance of winning a piece of silverware this season. If they don’t they will complete a decade without a single official PSL trophy in the cabinet.

Chiefs have tightened up at the back of late, and will surely hope this match gives their forwards a chance to gain some much-needed confidence.

Prediction: Chiefs 3 Free Agents 1