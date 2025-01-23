Guardiola concedes Man City ‘could not cope’ with PSG as European hopes flicker

"They were better. We have to accept it," said Guardiola.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique (centre right) embraces Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the UEFA Champions League, league phase football match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Pep Guardiola admitted his Manchester City side “could not cope” with Paris Saint-Germain after throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to the French side on Wednesday, leaving their Champions League hopes on the brink.

“They were better. We have to accept it, We have the last chance at home against Bruges. We will do everything there and if we don’t it is because we don’t deserve it,” Guardiola told reporters after the match at the Parc des Princes.



ALSO READ: Borussia Dortmund sack Sahin after Champions League setback



“They were better, we have to accept it. It’s sport and it is like that.”

City had taken control as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland both scored early in the second half for the visitors.

However, Ousmane Dembele pulled one back and Bradley Barcola equalised on the hour mark for PSG, who then went in front through a Joao Neves header on 78 minutes and wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Goncalo Ramos got their fourth goal.

PSG move above City in the standings, leaving Guardiola’s team 25th out of 36 teams with eight points from seven games.

Only the top 24 qualify for the knockout phase, but City host Club Brugge in their final league phase fixture next Wednesday and a win in that match should suffice for the 2023 European champions to progress to the play-off round.

Before that City host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday in a key game in the fight for a top-four finish domestically.

“I knew it would be tough. PSG is an exceptional team. We could not cope,” added Guardiola, who pointed to the home side having an extra man in midfield as being key.

“I would like to say differently but when one team plays better you have to accept it.

“Now we have to prepare for a tough game against Chelsea and of course the final against Bruges. Try to move forward. I know the players gave everything.”



ALSO READ: Liverpool clinch Champions League last-16 berth, Barcelona win epic

It remains to be seen if Ruben Dias will feature in either of those games after the Portuguese defender came off at half-time in Paris.

“He asked to be replaced because he didn’t feel good,” the coach said of Dias, who has only just returned from a spell on the sidelines due to injury.