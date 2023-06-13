Cup of Nations qualifiers entering the final straight

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Tuesday 13 June



S10 V3

The penultimate round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers start with South Sudan hosting the Gambia, who were the surprise package at the last finals in Cameroon. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Ahlafors vs Trolhattan: Trolhattan edged Ahlafors 4-3 at home in the Swedish Cup at the weekend but must now face them away in the third division.



M2 Rappe vs VMA: Rappe have won their last three games but all by a one-goal margin. VMA have conceded 12 goals in losing their last three outings.



M3 Goteborgs FF vs Tvaaker: Swedish Cup tie hosted by an amateur side against third division opposition. Tvaaker won away at Norrby in the league on the weekend.



M4 Foggia vs Lecco: Foggia beat Perugia and Lecco overcame Cesena to meet in the final of the Serie C playoff with the winner promoted to the Italian second division for next season.



M5 Colon vs Estudiantes La Plata: Colon have drawn three games in a row and sit near the bottom of the table in Argentina. Estudiantes are up among the front runners on the back of 16 games without defeat.



M6 Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano: The past two meetings between these Argentine clubs ended in 1-1 draws.



M7 Indonesia vs Palestine: Indonesia will be hosting World Cup winners Argentina at the weekend and warm-up with a friendly against Palestine, who they beat 4-1 when they last met 12 years ago.



M8 Atletico Tucuman vs Godoy Cruz: Tucuman have two wins and two draws from their past four home games against Godoy Cruz.



M9 Gimnasia La Plata vs CA Huracan: Gimnasia have won two of their previous six home fixtures. Huracan have lost their last three games in a row.



M10 South Sudan vs Gambia: Africa Cup of Nations qualifier being played in neutral Egypt with both countries desperate to win. Gambia beat South Sudan 1-0 in neutral Senegal in June last year.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3