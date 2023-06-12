Williams pays his respects to Bafana legend Barker

By Katlego Modiba

As the nation continues to mourn the passing of legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, current national team captain Ronwen Williams has also paid tribute to the much-loved icon.

Barker’s name will forver be entrenched in history books of South African football having guided Bafana to their only major piece of silverware, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Williams was only 4 when ‘The Dog,’ as Barker was affectionately known, lifted the AFCON trophy with Bafana 27 years ago.

“Firstly, may his wonderful soul rest in peace. It’s a massive loss for the football family in South Africa. What he has done for us is to give us all hope as the only coach to win AFCON. He gave us hope that we can do it so to his family and loved ones, we feel the pain with you guys,” Williams said about Barker, who passed on last Saturday aged 78, following a brave battle against Lewy Body Dementia.

“He was the one that made people take note of Themba Zwane a few years ago so we feel the pain and hopefully going forward we can use his legacy as an inspiration to keep fighting.”

Xulu wants Bafana to play well in Barker’s honour

Azerbaijan-based Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu, who play his football for Turan Tovuz, also remembered Barker and says it would be fitting to play in his honour when they face Morocco on Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

“It’s very important to be well determined for this game because we usually play these big games when there’s too much pressure,” he said.

“By doing well (against Morocco), that will make us play without the added pressure where we can measure ourselves in terms of where we are as team. Like I said, this is a new team but we have taken positive step that are promising. Regarding Mr Barker, it would make me happy if we play well to represent him and send him off well.”