Juventus and City both need Champions League lift

Juve haven't won any of their last three Champions League games while City haven't won any of their last two.

Pep Guardiola (right) is having one of his worst spells as Manchester City head coach. Picture: Backpagepix

Juventus v Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to avoid a third Uefa Champions League game in a row without a win on Wednesday, but they are sure to be tested by a trip to Italian giants Juventus.

City are going through an abysmal run of form at the moment under Pep Guardiola, slipping eight points behind Liverpool in the English Premier League title race.

In the Champions League, too, City followed a 4-1 hammering by Sporting Lisbon by blowing a three goal lead against Feyenoord to drop another two points.

City are, at the moment, on just eight points from five matches played in the Champions League’s new format, as are Juventus.

After winning their opening two group matches against PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig, Juventus have not won for three Champions League games, losing at home to Stuttgart and drawing with Lille and Aston Villa.

It hasn’t been going so well for the Turin giants in Serie A either – they are currently sixth in the table, some seven points behind leaders Napoli.

It is really hard to know how this game will go, but the smart money is probably on City to find a morale-boosting win.

Prediction – Juventus 1 Manchester City 2

Milwall v Sheffield United

Sheffield United are making light of a two point deduction to put themselves in an excellent position to make it straight back into the English Premier League this season.

A victory at Milwall on Wednesday evening will put the Blades back above Leeds United and on top of the Championship table.

United were handed a two point deduction for defaulting on payments to other clubs during the 2022/23 campaign. But they have lost just two of their 19 Championship games so far in the 2024/25 season.

Chris Wilder remained as head coach despite being unable to save United from relegation last season. And he has built a strong season on a solid defence that has conceded just 11 goals so far.

Milwall have also been fairly strong at the back this season but have struggled in attack. They were also dealt a shock this week as Neil Harris announced he quit as head coach at the end of this week.

The London side did beat Leeds United and Burnley at home under Harris, so can the sign off with wins over all of the Championship’s top three?

A Sheffiend United win is a safer bet.

Prediction: Milwall 0 Sheffield United 1