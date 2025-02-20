Will Liverpool inflict more pain on Man City?

Manchester City's dismal season suffered another blow in midweek, as they were dumped out of the Uefa Champions League by Real Madrid.

It’s another crackerjack weekend with plenty to look forward to in the local Betway Premiership as well as in the English Premier League, while rugby fans can get ready for an exciting URC derby between the Bulls and Lions at Loftus Versfeld.

Mamelodi Sundowns v TS Galaxy

Just 11 days after surprisingly being beaten by TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns take on the Rockets again in the same competition, on Saturday.

Miguel Cardoso’s side have home advantage this time, and will be out for revenge at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the table to 12 points with a 3-1 win at Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Galaxy, meanwhile, had a 12 game unbeaten top flight run ended in a 3-2 loss at home to Stellenbosch on Tuesday. The Rockets were also stunned 2-1 by Durban City in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

Even if Galaxy raise their game again at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, it is hard to see past an emphatic Sundowns win.

Prediction: Sundowns 3 Galaxy 0

Manchester City v Liverpool

It doesn’t get any easier for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they take on Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City moved back into the top four with a 4-0 win at home to Newcastle last weekend, but they still trail Arne Slot’s Reds by 17 points.

Liverpool have lost just once in the league all season, though they have drawn two of their last three games, including Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Prediction: Man City 1 Liverpool 2

Bulls v Lions

This is the second meeting between the teams in the United Rugby Championship in just a few weeks, but this time the game is in Pretoria, at Loftus Versfeld.

In the previous meeting, the Bulls stunned the Lions 35-22 in Joburg, but much has happened since then. The Bulls got lucky against the Stormers and lost to the Sharks, while the Lions stunned the Stormers last weekend.

It’s a tough one to call, but should be a thrilling contest.

Prediction: Lions to win