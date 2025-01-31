Pirates should have the derby edge over Chiefs – just

Liverpool should also be able to scrape past Bournemouth.

Saturday

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

Betway Premiership

The Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is always a difficult match to call, whatever the fortunes of the Buccaneers and Amakhosi at the time. Form so often flies out of the window, in a heated cauldron of 90 000 or so fans at FNB Stadium. Jose Riveiro’s Pirates take on Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs for the first time this season on Saturday, with the Buccaneers looking better than ever before in the reign of their Spanish head coach.

Riveiro’s Buccaneers finally look like they can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premiership title. But with Sundowns slip-ups as rare a hen’s teeth, Pirates can also ill-afford to drop points in matches like this.

Chiefs have had inconsistent results under Nabi this season, as they have, frankly, under all their coaches for most of the last decade. But in the derby they remain a real threat.

Pirates should edge it, but expect them to sweat.

Prediction: Pirates 2 Chiefs 1

Saturday

English Premier League

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Liverpool still look likely Premier League title winners, with Arne Slot enjoying a fantastic first season at the helm of the Reds. No one has matched the consistency of Slot’s side up to now. Six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table, with a game in hand, it will take an amazing run from one of their rivals, or a startling collapse from Liverpool, to alter their path to glory.

Bournemouth are the latest test for Liverpool, and on current form, are quite the test at that. The Cherries have been absolutely brilliant under Andoni Iraola this season. They haven’t lost any of their last 11 Premier League matches, winning seven of those, most recently hammering fellow surprise package Nottingham Forest 5-0 at home.

Liverpool, however, are a class above and should scratch out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Liverpool 3