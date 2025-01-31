Three Chiefs and Pirates players who could decide the derby

Will Shabalala shine, or will Maswanganyi produce a piece of magic?

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will meet today in the first Soweto derby of the season. The Buccaneers are looking to stay close to Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership, while Amakhosi will hope for a derby win that might just give their season the impetus it needs.

Here, we look at three key players from each team who could decide the biggest game in South African club football.

Orlando Pirates

Sipho Chaine

Chaine is back in goal for Pirates after being rested for their Nedbank Cup win at Richards Bay. The 28 year-old has firmly established himself now as Pirates’ number one ‘keeper, and even won a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad. If Chaine is solid between the posts on today, Pirates may well have the artillery to finish off Chiefs.

Relebohile Mofokeng

Mofokeng is the magician that makes this Buccaneers team tick, his silky touch and eye for a final pass and a goal making him probably the best young player in the country at the moment. With eight goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions this season, Mofokeng is a man Chiefs defenders will have to keep a close eye on. And even that may not be enough.

Patrick Maswanganyi

Given Maswanganyi’s ability, it is surprising he has only managed four goals and one assist in 23 appearances in all competitions this season for Pirates. Three of those goals, however, and the assist have come in January, a month that has seen a return to the kind of form that ‘Tito’ dazzled us with last season.

Kaizer Chiefs

Bradley Cross

Cross had a difficult start to his time at Chiefs, with a couple of high profile errors even putting his place in the Amakhosi team in jeopardy. Of late, however Cross has looked like the powerful left back Chiefs believed they had signed from Arrows, capable of bombing forward to support his attack, and back into defence to make vital interceptions of tackles.

Inacio Miguel

Angolan central Miguel has formed a good partnership with Rushwin Dortley this season, and has also contributed a couple of goals to the Chiefs cause. His main problem has been ill-discipline with two suspensions already served. He will have to keep him wits about him in the fire of the derby.

Mduduzi Shabalala

Shabalala has been Chiefs’ most creative player this season, the 21 year-old coming up with four goals and two assists from his position just behind the main striker. On his day, Shabalala certainly has the qualities to cause problems for Pirates, whether ghosting into the penalty area to finish, or providing a key pass to break open the Buccaneers defence.