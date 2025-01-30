Soweto derby is unique and special, says Pirates coach Riveiro

The two Soweto giants will face off in a sold-out affair at the iconic FNB stadium on Saturday.

Jose Riveiro coach of Orlando Pirates and Nasredinne Nabi coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto Derby Press Conference at Soweto Theatre in Soweto on Thursday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Having faced hostile crowds and all sorts of intimidating tactics during their CAF Champions League campaign, Jose Riveiro knows too well how intimidating the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs will be.

The two Soweto giants will face off in a sold-out affair at the iconic FNB stadium on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Broos warns Pirates’ Mofokeng to choose his next step wisely

So much is at stake in this game for both coaches for different reasons. For Pirates’ Riveiro, a win against Chiefs will not only earn them the bragging rights, but will also give them the opportunity to close the gap on log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

For Nasreddine Nabi, the game presents him and his technical team with an opportunity to bring back confidence from the supporters that he is indeed the right man to bring back the glory days to Naturena.

Speaking to the media at the Soweto theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on Thursday, Pirates coach Riveiro said even though the derby is “unique”, they’re preparing for it like any other match.

“The derby is unique, you can’t compare it to any other game. Yes, we’ve faced hostile situations in Africa, but this game is special. The Soweto derby, whether we’re playing for a league, a cup or a sandwich, it’s going to be special against Kaizer Chiefs,” said Riveiro.

They may be favourites going into Saturday’s game against Chiefs considering the fact that they won the last three games against Amakhosi, Riveiro, however, is expecting a tough game against an “improved” Chiefs.

“I think Chiefs are playing really well this season. I don’t think that the log is a reflection of Chiefs performances in the league so far, if I am honest.

“They are creating a lot of chances in each and every game and they are playing attractive football and that’s the same thing we are trying to do at Pirates.

“If we are both, let’s say loyal to the football we were playing in the previous games, I think it’s going to be an interesting game for the fans,” said Riveiro.

Chiefs’ Nabi admits that Pirates are favourites to win the derby “on paper” considering their form this season, but adds that there are no favourites when it comes to derbies.

“The history of the derby in every part of the world has shown that there is no real favourite. Maybe favourite on paper, but when it comes to the field, we believe the chances are going to be 50/50,” said Nabi.



ALSO READ: New Kaizer Chiefs signing to miss Soweto derby

Nabi will miss in-form striker Wandile Duba for the derby as he has not recovered from his injury.

The Tunisian mentor could unleash some of his new signings on Pirates on Saturday, except for striker Tashreeq Morris who is serving suspension after picking up a red card during SuperSport United’s game against Sekhukhune United.



Thabo Cele and Glody Lilepo can make their debuts for Chiefs in the Soweto derby.