WATCH: Khanye slams Chiefs coach for disrespecting Khune

Itumeleng Khune is honoured for 25 years of service during DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City at Soccer City on Saturday. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels Itumeleng Khune should have started the game against Polokwane City instead of him coming in late in the second half on the day he was honoured by the club.



Khune came on in the last 15 minutes for Bruce Bvuma in the goalless draw against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

With the club honouring their captain for 25 years of service before the match, Khanye says the Chiefs technical team disrespected Khune by not starting him in goals for what could be his last home game for Amakhosi.

Speaking to iDiski TV, the former Chiefs winger added that Khune might have not even played in the game if the fans did not call for him.

“I’m very disappointed by the Kaizer Chiefs technical team,” Khanye told iDiski TV.



“I need to be honest, Itumeleng Khune has done well for Kaizer Chiefs. This is not how you honour your legend, I mean fans had to intervene. We are talking about one of the best goalkeepers the country has ever produced in history.

“For me that’s bad. I mean they did announce that it will be his last game, so just play him. I’m disappointed that it took fans for him to play.

“To me it seems like if the fans didn’t shout for him to come one, Khune wouldn’t have played. I think that’s not a way to honour a senior player,” he added.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Khune is expected to hold a meeting with the Chiefs management to discuss his future at the club.

The former Bafana Bafana captain, who joined the Chiefs academy in 1999 before being promoted to the senior team in the 2004/05 season, will see his contract with Chiefs coming to an end in June.