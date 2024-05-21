Kekana tells Chiefs’ Khune to hang up his gloves

'One would say leave the game before you start hating the game,' said the Sundowns midfield legend, who retired in August 2021.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana (right) has told Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune he should quit the game. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield legend Hlompho Kekana has advised Itumeleng Khune to hang up his gloves, and accept that he is no longer wanted between the poles for Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi have already said that Khune’s current contract, which expires in June, will be his last, but the 36 year-old indicated after Saturday’s goalless draw with Polokwane City that he still feels he can carry on.

Phakaaathi has already reported that Chiefs are set to offer Khune a role as a goalkeeping coach, but are not prepared to give him another deal as a player.

“I wish he could understand and face the reality that he will never play forever,” Kekana told SABC’s Soccer Zone.

“At this stage that he finds himself in, one would say leave the game before you start hating the game.”

“The reality says the system doesn’t want you anymore. So when the system doesn’t want you anymore, make sure that you move. You don’t want to watch football one day and hate it.”

‘What point does he want to prove?’

“He played for Bafana; he captained the Kaizer Chiefs team, which won the league. I mean, he has done so much. What point does he want to prove, and to whom?”

Kekana retired at the age of 37 in August 2021 after a long and trophy-laden career in South African football, that included winning nine DStv Premiership titles, three with SuperSport United and six with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Known for his long-range wonder-goals, his effort for Bafana Bafana against Cameroon from inside his own half in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier was nominated for a Fifa Puskas Award.