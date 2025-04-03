Tough weekend awaits SA teams in Challenge Cup last-16

The Bulls, Lions and Sharks are all playing away from home in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Assistant coach JP Pietersen will hope the Sharks can pull off a win in the Challenge Cup this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Focus this weekend turns to the three South African rugby teams playing in the EPCR Challenge Cup last-16 in Europe, while in England it’s the Manchester derby between United and City.

Here are our predictions.

Rugby

Edinburgh v Lions

A huge task awaits Ivan van Rooyen and his charges as they go up against an Edinburgh team coached by former Sharks boss, Sean Everitt.

In last week’s URC action, Edinburgh beat the Dragons 38-5, while the Lions lost 42-0 to Glasgow Warriors.

On current form then, this looks like a match that should go the way of the hosts. It takes place Friday night.

Prediction: Edinburgh to win

Bayonne v Bulls

On Saturday around lunchtime the Bulls face the tricky assignment of going up against French side, Bayonne, who’re currently fourth in the Top 14 standings. The Bulls are third in the URC, and coming off back-to-back wins against Leinster and Zebre.

There shouldn’t be too much separating the teams, but on home soil it’s difficult to go against the French team.

Prediction: Bayonne to win

Lyon v Sharks

After coming unstuck against Leinster in Durban last weekend, the Sharks have it all to do in France on Sunday against a side lying seventh in the top 14.

The Sharks though have had a decent season and lie fourth in the URC table, while they went all the way last year to win the title, so know what it takes to win on the road.

Prediction: Lyon to win

Manchester United v Manchester City

It’s the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, with neither United or City having a good time of it in the 2024/25 season.

United lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in midweek, their 13th Premier League defeat of the campaign. The Red Devils’ only hope of playing European football next season seems to be if they can win the Uefa Europa League.

City are having a dreadful campaign by their own high standards, facing an almighty scrap to finish in the Champions League qualifying places. They have reached the FA Cup semifinals, but were comfortably dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

City lost at home to United on December 15.

Prediction: United 1 City 3