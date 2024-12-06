Tough weekend awaits SA teams in Champions, Challenge Cups

The Sharks and Stormers are at home, while the Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions are all playing away.

It’s another big sporting weekend with plenty of rugby, football, cricket and golf to keep South African sports fans entertained.

Here then are our best picks of the weekend in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Sharks v Exeter Saturday 3pm

After their nervy win against the Stormers in the URC last weekend, the Sharks will be confident of beating the English side in the first round of the Champions Cup. Exeter haven’t won a game yet in seven matches this season.

Prediction: Sharks to win

Stormers v Toulon Saturday 5.15pm

The visitors from France are fourth on the Tip 14 log, with seven wins from 11 matches and if the Stormers aren’t switched on they could easily lose this game at home. Manie Libbok needs a big game at No 10.

Prediction: Toulon to win

Saracens v Bulls Saturday at 7.30pm

This is tough one to predict because the Bulls are a tough side to break down and have found a way to be competitive wherever they play, but the English side are a proper European powerhouse. They’re fourth on the Premiership log.

Prediction: Saracens to win

Cheetahs v Perpignan Sunday 3pm

One just doesn’t know what you’re going to get from the Cheetahs, who have to build themselves up from almost nothing to play in the Challenge Cup, while Perpignan have won four from 11 matches in the Top 14. This match takes place on neutral ground in Amsterdam.

Prediction: Cheetahs to win

Ospreys v Lions Sunday 5.15pm

It won’t be a Lions A team in action in Swansea which doesn’t help the cause of the Joburgers, though the Ospreys haven’t been in the best form in the URC, as they sit in 14th with just two wins from seven. A tough one to call.

Prediction: Ospreys to win