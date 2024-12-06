Loose forward battle will be key between Bulls and Saracens — Van Staden

Internationally-capped match-ups between the Bulls and Saracens will play a role in one side getting the better of the other.

Bulls star Marco van Staden says the side is eager to play against the Saracens in England. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls are expecting a fast and physical contest against Saracens but the loose forward battle will be especially key to one side gaining dominance over the other.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Champions Cup first-round match against Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday, Bulls star Marco van Staden said he and fellow Springbok Cameron Hanekom will face tough internationally-capped counterparts on Saturday, whom they have been analysing carefully in training.

The English side boast the likes of Maro Itoje, Juan González, Tom Willis, Ben Earl, and Toby Knight in their pack.

Bulls training hard ahead of Saracens

“Playing Saracens at home is always a challenge. They are very good tactically when they play at home and the two forward packs are going to have a nice battle on the evening,” said Van Staden.

He added the Bulls have prepared well for the encounter and loose forward teammate Hanekom has learned much and built confidence after joining the Springboks on their recent UK tour.

The pair will have their work cut out for them, Van Staden said, as their Saracens counterparts are “all good ball-carriers”.

“They are also very quick on the breakdowns. It is going to be a nice battle on Saturday, especially on the loose forward part.

“We still have another day for preparation but we are looking forward to the game.”

Van Staden looks forward to a beer with Ivan van Zyl

Van Staden added he knows Saracens captain Ivan van Zyl well from their time together at the Bulls.

“We played a few seasons together and then he went over to Saracens at the same time I went to Leicester Tigers.

“I am looking forward to seeing him and I am sure after the game there will be a few beers.”

The Bulls have much to prove in the Champions Cup. They crashed out of last season’s tournament in a rough 59-22 quarter-final drubbing by Northampton Saints.

Saracens went one step further but lost 24–10 to French side La Rochelle. They have also won the tournament three times.

Earlier in the week, hooker Johan Grobbelaar said the English side have a stellar history behind them and, playing at home, the “well-balanced” London outfit also boast a formidable reputation as opponents.

However, he said the Bulls will use this to their advantage.

The 26 year old will be especially motivated to perform well as he looks to secure a permanent spot in the Springbok squad.