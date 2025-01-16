Best Bets

16 Jan 2025

Another tough weekend awaits the SA teams in Champions, Challenge Cups

Will the Bulls turn things around at home, and how will the Stormers do on the road?

Stormers players

The Stormers face a tough match this weekend against Racing 92 in Paris. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

It’s a big weekend for the Champions Cup teams, while the Cheetahs and Lions are also in action in the Challenge Cup.

Here are our picks for the weekend’s action.

Bulls v Stade Francais

Jake White’s team have come horribly unstuck in recent times and were walloped in Castres last weekend, and they’re up against another French side on Saturday, at 3pm.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Bulls go at home and following all the criticism levelled against them this last week.

Prediction: Bulls to win

Racing 92 v Stormers

The Stormers won 40-0 against Sale last weekend, but they’ll have it far tougher in Paris this weekend, as they go up against a quality Racing team, at 10pm Saturday.

Will the Stormers be able to replicate last week’s showing, or will they get undone by the travel factor?

Prediction: Racing 92 to win

Bordeaux v Sharks

The Sharks were well beaten by Toulouse in Durban last weekend and are up against another French side this week, and they’ll do well to avoid another defeat.

Bordeaux may not have the reputation of some of the other French clubs, but at home they’ll prove difficult to beat. The match is Sunday at 3pm.

Prediction: Bordeaux to win

Lions v Dragons

The Lions were well beaten by Montpellier in France last weekend, but now face more familiar foes in the Welsh Dragons, who also play in the United Rugby Championship.

At home and in front of their own fans, the Lions should get back to winning ways and stay alive in the competition. Kickoff is 5.15pm Saturday.

Prediction: Lions to win

Lyon v Cheetahs

The men from Bloemfontein snuck a late win against Zebre last week and another win this weekend, in France, should see them into the last 16. It won’t be easy though.

Lyon have won two out of their three games so far and are a tough side to get the better of, especially on their home turf. The teams clash at 7.30pm Saturday.

Prediction: Lyon to win

