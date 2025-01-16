Sharks to ‘roll up their sleeves’ defensively against Bordeaux

Sharks rising star Phepsi Buthelezi referred to Bordeaux scoring more than 40 points in four of their last six matches.

Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi says Top 14 leaders Bordeaux Bègles will be out to score tries against them. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks players are feeling optimistic again despite the difficult-to-swallow loss against Toulouse last weekend and the prospect of a match-up that will be at least as challenging this Sunday.

The Sharks will play against pool leaders Bordeaux Bègles with only one win after three games in the Champions Cup.

The Sharks either need a win or a losing bonus point to ensure that neither of the two bottom-ranked sides, Ulster and Exeter Chiefs, threaten to overtake them at fourth on the log if they were to win with a bonus point.

If that were to happen, the Sharks would drop to fifth on the log and get kicked into the second-tier Challenge Cup’s round of 16.

Sharks prepare for try-scoring Bordeaux

Sharks rising star Phepsi Buthelezi said the team arrived in France this week with the temperature -2°C. But despite the weather, he said the mood was warm.

“It’s a bit of a change for us coming from the hot and humid Durban but we are all in a really good space,” the loose forward said.

“Our goal for this week is pretty straightforward. We want to qualify for the round of 16 and we know that we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Bordeaux are also top of the log in the Top 14 but Buthelezi referred to them not even reaching the play-offs in the Champions Cup last season.

“Bordeaux are obviously a quality side. Last season they came up short in the Champions Cup so they will look to rectify that.”

He said the Sharks will have to “roll up their sleeves” defensively as Bordeaux have scored more than 40 points in four of their last six matches.

Sharks come back mentally after Toulouse loss

The Sharks were outperformed by another French team, Toulouse, last weekend.

The final score was 20–8, but the visitors could have had a much greater winning margin if they didn’t repeatedly spill the slippery ball forward in the Sharks 22.

“We were obviously gutted after last weekend, we really don’t like losing at home,” the 25-year-old said.

“We felt we had enough opportunities for us to put that game away.

“But we’ve turned over a new page now and are looking forward to getting stuck into training this week. The mood in the camp is really good.”