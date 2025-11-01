Wolvaardt’s Proteas are underdogs against India in World Cup final

The host nation are tipped to edge a number of departments in the match.

Laura Wolvaardt’s Proteas women’s team will carry the hopes of a nation into the 50-overs women’s World Cup final against India in Mumbai on Sunday.

It is the first time that a South African senior team — men and women — will play in a 50-overs final.

South Africa qualified by comfortably beating England in their last-four clash on Wednesday while India ended Australia’s dominance by winning a thrilling semi-final after a stunning run chase on Thursday.

It now comes down to the final, on Sunday.

India, playing in front of their home fans, are favourites at 1.37, according to Betway, while South Africa are at 3.10 to win.

India are also the favourites to hit the most fours in the match, at 1.42, while South Africa are at 3.00.

There are a number of other options available to punters, such as top batter and top bowler.

Smriti Mandhana is tipped to be the best batter, at 3.35, while Wolvaardt is at 5.10.

Other good options include Harmanpreet Kaur at 5.90, Jemimah Rodrigues at 8.25 and Tazmin Brits at 8.50.

Among the bowlers, Deepti Sharma (4.15) is among the leading contenders, while good value lies with Marizanne Kapp at 7.00 and Nonkululeko Mlaba at 8.25.

In pool play earlier in the tournament South Africa beat India, but much has happened since then. Who will rise to the top in the game that matters on Sunday?

The first ball is to be bowled at 11.30am.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.