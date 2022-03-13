Numsa demands Comair CEO resignation

Citizen Reporter

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is demanding the resignation of Comair CEO Glen Orsmond.

Comair grounded indefinitely

The union has expressed dismay over the situation unfolding at Comair.

South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has suspended the airline’s Air Operator Certificate indefinitely over safety-related issues at the airline.

The suspension also affects its subsidiary Khulula and British Airways.

SACAA had said in a press statement that it took a drastic stance to suspend the operational licence ‘following an investigation into the recent spate of safety incidents at the Operator’.

The aviation authority initially said the precautionary suspension period would only be 24 hours, but The Citizen has since confirmed that Comair operations have been grounded indefinitely.

ALSO READ: Thousands stranded as aviation authority grounds Comair indefinitely

“Our members wish to pass a vote of no confidence in the CEO and his executive to protect their jobs and livelihoods which are threatened by management decisions that put profits over people and people’s livelihoods.

“We demand the resignation of Glen Orsmond and his executive and the withdrawal of the current threatening section 189 notice that was issued on the 1st of March 2022 to our members,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Comair has experienced “safety incidents” which are of huge concern, including a Kulula Boeing 737-800 experiencing engine failure.

In a separate incident, a British Airways flight had to make an emergency landing at King Phalo Airport, and an incident that allegedly involved a failure in the landing gear has also recently been reported.

“We are deeply concerned about workers and the safety of the public at large given these very serious occurrences,” said Hlubi-Majola.

“We are deeply worried that the investigation that SACAA embarked on produced “three-level one findings and one level two findings,” Hlubi-Majola added.

In terms of the policies of the SACAA, a level one finding poses an “immediate risk and must be closed immediately”.

This is the third South African airline company since 2007 grounded due to safety concerns.

“We are not surprised at these unfortunate developments as we have been warning the airline from within, of the dangers of their cost-cutting measures and that this would eventually have the impact of compromising safety standards,” said Hlubi-Majola.

“By not giving their aircraft enough ground time for proper maintenance. We demand that Comair focus on running the company and implementing a clear turnaround strategy.:

Numsa also wants Comair to stop cutting salaries and benefits of the lowest-paid workers in the company.

“The CEO Glenn Orsmond does not have the vision to turn the organisation around and this is contributing to the crisis.

“We have expressed our lack of confidence in the current leadership led by the CEO who has a track record of closing down airlines in the past,” said Hlubi-Majola.

Comair is still under business rescue and has not yet indicated when the business rescue process will end.

“This is a clear lack of confidence in the leadership. Comair has engaged in the three section 189 processes, reducing staff headcount and unilaterally removing benefits of our members for the apparent health of the company but all these have achieved is an overworked staff, and the grounding of the airline due to compromised safety standards.”

NOW READ: SACAA suspends kulula.com, British Airways flights for 24 hours