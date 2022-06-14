Department of Mineral Resources and Energy welcomes Mbele’s appointment as new DG

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has welcomed the appointment of Jacob Mbele as the department’s new director-general (DG).

Mbele’s appointment was approved by Cabinet during its meeting last Wednesday. He replaced Thabo Mokoena who left his post at the end of March.

Mbele’s appointment was likely to appease the Minerals Council South Africa which had complained about the backlog in issuing mining licences.

About Jacob Mbele

Before his appointment as the DMRE’s DG, Mbele served as the department’s deputy director-general responsible for programmes and projects.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration, Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering (industrial) and Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Electrical).

Mbele also has more than 20 years of professional experience gained in senior technical and leadership roles in the public and private sectors.

“We are confident that with his academic qualifications and expertise in areas of policy development, energy planning, and programme management, Mr Mbele will steer the department to becoming a leader in the transformation of South Africa’s economic growth agenda through the sustainable development of the mining and energy sectors,” the DMRE said in a statement.

Mbele is expected to start his role on 1 July 2022, while the current acting DG remains in charge.

