JUST IN: Motorists warned to brace for hefty petrol price hike from midnight

Geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran are the key driver.

South African motorists have been dealt a blow and will have to fork out more for petrol and diesel at the pumps this week.

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase from midnight on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane petrol will increase by 55 cents per litre, while 95-octane petrol will increase by 52 cents per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur increases by 82 cents per litre, and 0.005% sulphur goes up by 84 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 65 cents more per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 57 cents per kg country-wide, except in the Western Cape, where it’ll increase by R1.90 per kilogram

ALSO READ: F1 in SA will be ‘catalyst’ for uplifting motorsport, McKenzie says

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R21.95 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R22.03

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will decrease to R19.50 per litre, and 0.005% will cost R19.57

Reasons for the increase

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Brent Crude Oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude Oil price increased from 63.95 US Dollars (USD) to 69.36 USD during the period under review.

“The main contributing factor is the recent geopolitical tension in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran, which raised fears of potential crude oil supply disruptions.”

ALSO READ: New Subaru Forester coming to South Africa

Rand/US dollar exchange

Maake said the Rand appreciated on average against the US Dollar (USD) (from 18.11 to 17.84 Rand per USD) during the period under review compared to the previous one.

“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by more than 15.00 c/l, diesel and illuminating paraffin by over 16.00 cents per litre”.

Slate levy

Maake said the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R5.213 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of May 2025.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 2nd of July 2025”.

Supply cost recovery

Maake said there is also an implementation of a supply cost recovery on the maximum refinery gate price (MRGP) for LPGas imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province.

“The Minister has approved a 14% increase in Supply Cost Recovery on the MRGP of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay (Western Cape) as an interim measure, for a period of twenty-four (24) months,” Maake said

ALSO READ: Cape Town F1 Grand Prix proposal aims to build on World Cup legacy