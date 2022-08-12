Uncovering the hidden job market

Devina Haripersad

Yes, it turns out that the ‘hidden job market’ is an actual thing. It refers to the jobs that are kept on the lowdown; those that are not advertised online or brought to the attention of the general public.

Information on these jobs gets around through word of mouth, and more prominently, through networking. Referrals seems to be the main feeder for hirers, as they turn to their trusted peers, which helps to minimise the vetting process.

According to experts in the field, companies may choose to keep certain jobs hidden if the role requires confidentiality around the candidate’s identity and role, especially if they are working with sensitive data and information. It is for this reason that the company may choose not to publish the post on public platforms.

So, how do they find their ideal candidate? They will likely choose to open it up to internal candidates already within the company. Possibly those in junior posts, but who have proved themselves and can be trusted. The position could potentially be put to them for consideration. Alternatively, seniors who are well-versed with the sensitivity of the information will be asked to put forward names of candidates who could be head-hunted for the position.

The recruiter will likely be rather discreet about their approach and propositioning to the potential candidates. It is not surprising to know, that this method is not limited to jobs of a sensitive nature.

But how does one truly access this hidden market in instances like this? Indeed.com wrote that utilizing one’s professional connections and networking abilities can help them tap into the ‘underworld of work’.

“Tapping into the hidden job market requires networking effectively to build your connections and learn about unseen opportunities,” the site advises, and encouraged job seekers to attend industry events.

“Pay attention to events related to your industry or profession, which you may hear about from the groups you belong to or your professional connections. Conferences or trade shows serve as opportunities to meet industry peers and decision-makers. Try to research the companies and attendees and set goals for yourself to focus your networking,” Indeed advises.

The Balance Careers experts, on the other hand, advised job seekers to volunteer at their companies of interest.

“One way to make connections at a company is to volunteer for that company. If the organisation is looking for volunteers (even if it is not in your specific field of interest), consider signing up. This will give you an ‘in’ with the company. As you get to know the employees, express your interest in working for the organisation,” their site advises.

One way or another, it is possible to tap into the hidden job market, if one is determined enough. It’s just a matter of luck and doing all you can to put yourself in the right place at the right time.