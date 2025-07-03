More than 185 000 applications for 5 500 police jobs

The applications is a reflection of the harsh reality of unemployment, particularly among the youth.

The South African Police Services (Saps) says it is encouraged after receiving nearly 200 000 new applications. Picture: Student Room

The South African Police Services (Saps) says it is encouraged after receiving nearly 200 000 new applications from South Africans, the majority of whom are women wanting to join the service and be police officers.

This recruitment drive bodes good news for the country as it battles criminal activity in various provinces. However, it is also a reflection of the harsh reality of unemployment, particularly among the youth.

Youth unemployment

With the latest youth unemployment statistics hovering around 46%, the SAPS recruitment drive could help plug the hole, albeit slowly.

ALSO READ: Unemployed police recruits march for jobs in Pretoria

SAPS said it is encouraged by the level of interest shown by young people in the country in joining its ranks and fighting crime.

“In the last 48 hours, more than 185 000 applicants have applied for a spot on its Basic Police Learning Development Training Programme(BPLDTP), said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlena Mathe.

Gauteng leading

Mathe said Gauteng is leading the pack.

“In terms of job applications per province, Gauteng is leading with more than 53 000, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 30 000, Limpopo follows with 20 000, Eastern Cape with 19 000 and Mpumalanga with 18 000.

“The Western Cape is number six in terms of applications with 17 000, followed by Free State with 14 000, North West 11 000 and lastly Northern Cape with 4 000,” Mathe said.

Women leading

Women are also leading the pack, according to Mathe.

“Female applicants are leading with more than 105 000 so far followed by male applicants that are standing at just over 80 000”.

Mathe said the Saps understands the overwhelming response from the public to become police officers, urging the applicants to be patient.

“Applicants are requested to be patient as the Saps official website is inundated with applications. Where delays are experienced, applicants are encouraged to continue to refresh the careers page,” Mathe said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa urges employers to give BEEI youths their ‘next opportunity’